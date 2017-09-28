Candice King & Joseph Morgan Reunite On Set Of 'The Originals'

Klaroline fans have a reason to celebrate!

Candice King finally reunited with her former "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Joseph Morgan on the set of "The Originals" for the show's final season, and snapped this photo to prove it!

"Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days. Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers," Candice captioned the Instagram.