Candice King & Joseph Morgan Reunite On Set Of 'The Originals'

Klaroline fans have a reason to celebrate!
Candice King finally reunited with her former "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Joseph Morgan on the set of "The Originals" for the show's final season, and snapped this photo to prove it!
"Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days. Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers," Candice captioned the Instagram.
While fans have known Candice would bring her fan-favorite “TVD” character Caroline Forbes to "The Originals," we still can’t help but fangirl over our favorite relationship from Mystic Falls!
Not much is known about Candice's role this season—or if the show will make Klaroline a couple for all time—but fans can’t wait to see these two back together on screen.
