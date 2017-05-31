Candice Swanepoel Returns To Victoria's Secret In Sexy New Video 8 Months After Giving Birth

Back after baby! Candice Swanepoel has made her Victoria's Secret debut as a new mom.
The South African stunner officially returned to the lingerie giant in a new campaign video released on Tuesday, just eight months after welcoming son Anacã.
Both Candice and Victoria's Secret shared the clip on their respective Instagram accounts, with Candice expressing gratitude and excitement to be in front of the camera again.
In the black-and-white vid, the 28-year-old beauty shows off a variety of sexy poses in a white lace bodysuit before the phrase "She's Back" appears on the screen.
Candice offered a tease of her comeback days earlier, posting a snap of herself modeling athletic wear near the Brooklyn Bridge.
"Getting back into the groove," she captioned the shot.
The blonde announced Anacã's arrival back in October, and has given fans frequent peeks at her baby boy with a series of adorable social media photos since his arrival.
Most recently, she honored her first Mother's Day with a sweet throwback pic of herself gazing at a then-newborn Anacã.
Calling motherhood "a gift and precious responsibility" in her caption, Candice revealed how the little one has changed her whole outlook.
"My life definitely started over on the day I met my baby. Every day has turned into Mother's Day," she wrote.
-- Erin Biglow