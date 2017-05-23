Cannes Film Festival Holds Moment Of Silence For Manchester Attack Victims

The Cannes Film Festival paused Tuesday for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Thierry Fremaux, director of the festival, led Cannes in a minute of silence from the red-carpet steps of the Palais, the festival's hub. The moment, he said, was show to solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people.

"We are a festival of peace, of sharing," said Fremaux, who was joined by Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, actress Isabelle Huppert and festival employees.