Cardi B Is Engaged To Offset

Congrats to Cardi B and Offset, who recently got engaged!
On Friday, the "Bodak Yellow" singer was performing in Philadelphia when her boyfriend Offset got down on one knee and popped the big question.
A fan captured the moment and shared it on Twitter.
Cardi appeared to be in shock over what happened, and hugged the rapper right after she said, "Yes!"
She also shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, where she gave fans a close-up of her giant new ring.
"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much," she captioned the pic. "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."
She also shared a close-up video of the ring on her Instagram.
"I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream," she captioned the video. "Thank you god for all these blessings .Thank you babe@offsetyrn God really sent you to me."
Now, we'll have to wait for her walk down the aisle!
-- Stephanie Swaim