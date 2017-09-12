Cardi B. Makes Money Moves With "Bodak Yellow" Breakthrough

"Everybody's waiting to see what I'm going to have next and it's like, '...I hope people love it,'" she added. "But I have confidence. I really do."

"Bodak Yellow" has become a No. 1 hit on both the R&B and rap charts, and is one of the year's most streamed songs. The New York-born rapper, who first gained attention on Instagram, appeared on the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop" before the song's massive success. The song has helped her become one of the few solo female acts to launch a major hit on the pop charts, which has recently been dominated by male performers for the last two years.

"It feels amazing and it's overwhelming. It's like, it fills me up with lot of happiness and a lot of joy," she said. "It's just like unbelievable. I've been through so many things and I worked so hard for me to be here, and it's like I'm finally here getting what I wanted, (and getting) the respect from other artists and from everybody."

One of those artists is Beyoncé.