Carney Awards To Honor William H. Macy, Wendie Malick & More Famed Character Actors

William H. Macy, Wendie Malick, William Fichtner, Richard Kind and Xander Berkeley are set to be honored at the third annual Carney Awards this Saturday.



The awards show – named after Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Art Carney – celebrates character actors for their unique contribution to the entertainment industry. The Carney Awards remain the sole awards show to commemorate such achievement.

Radio legend Elvis Duran will executive produce the event, bringing together Allison Janney, Jeff Garlin, Clark Gregg, Dan Lauria, Titus Welliver and more to award this year's honorees.

The Carney Awards will air December 2nd at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST on COZI TV.