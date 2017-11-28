Carrie Fisher Is Posthumously Nominated For A Grammy Award

Carrie Fisher was nominated posthumously for a Grammy Award on Tuesday, during the 60th annual Grammy Award nominations.
The "Star Wars" actress earned a nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook recording of her memoir, "The Princess Diarist." If Carrie wins, it would be her first Grammy Award win. This is the late star's second nomination in this category. She previously earned a nomination for her 2009 book, "Wishful Thinking."
Carrie's memoir "The Princess Diarist" was released last year. The 60-year-old actress was on a book tour promoting her book before she passed away in Los Angeles on December 27, 2016, after suffering cardiac arrest.
Carrie isn't the only star being posthumously nominated at this year's Grammy Awards. Former Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been nominated for Best Rock Performance for "The Promise," which was made for a movie of the same name. If Chris wins this category, it would be his first Grammy win as a soloist.
Chris was found dead in his Detroit hotel room the morning after a Soundgarden concert. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. Chris' memory lives on through his wife Vicky Karayiannis and his three children, Lillian, 17, Toni, 13, and Christopher, 12.
Good luck to all the nominees this year!
-- Kevin Zelman