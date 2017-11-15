Carrie Underwood Gives A Health Update Following Her Fall Last Week

Carrie Underwood is on the mend.

The country superstar gave fans a health update following falling on steps outside of her home last week.

"I just wanted to let everyone know that I'm doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well," she Tweeted on Wednesday.

READ: Carrie Underwood Is Recuperating From Injuries After She Fell At Home

"I'm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who've been taking such great care of me," she concluded.

Last week after her fall she shared that her husband Mike Fisher was taking care of her.

Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Stuns With 11 Outfits At 2017 CMA Awards: See Everything She Wore!

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I'll be alright…might just take some time…glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me," she wrote.

Feel better soon, Carrie!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News