Carrie Underwood Gives A Health Update Following Her Fall Last Week

Carrie Underwood is on the mend.
The country superstar gave fans a health update following falling on steps outside of her home last week.
"I just wanted to let everyone know that I'm doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well," she Tweeted on Wednesday.
"I'm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who've been taking such great care of me," she concluded.
Last week after her fall she shared that her husband Mike Fisher was taking care of her.
(Getty Images)
"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I'll be alright…might just take some time…glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me," she wrote.
Feel better soon, Carrie!
-- Stephanie Swaim