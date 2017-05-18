Carrie Underwood & Paula Abdul Have A Mini 'American Idol' Reunion – See The Sweet Pic!

"We spoke about it, and they did ask me, but no," he said, explaining why a commitment to "America's Got Talent" isn't the only reason he turned down the opportunity to join the revival.

"I don't believe you can recreate what we had," Simon told Natalie, recalling memories of him, Paula and Randy in their early "Idol" days. "And if you can't recreate that, then you have to move on to something else."

Paula echoed similar thoughts on "Today" earlier this week, saying she "had an incredible time on that show" but believes fresh faces would be the best option for the new installment.

"I think they need to do a whole reboot," she told the morning show.