Carrie Underwood & Paula Abdul Have A Mini 'American Idol' Reunion – See The Sweet Pic!

Carrie Underwood is taking it back to her "American Idol" days.
The country star reunited with former "Idol" judge Paula Abdul in Nashville on Wednesday night, following a stop on Paula's Total Package Tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.
Carrie marveled over getting the chance to see Paula perform, and shared her excitement with her Instagram followers.
"Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!" Carrie captioned, reposting Paula's shot of the pair smiling together after the show.
Paula seemed equally thrilled to run into Carrie, and shared gratitude over having been part of the 34-year-old's rise to stardom.
"So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey," Paula wrote.
Carrie was crowned "Idol" champ in the show's fourth season, when Paula sat on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.
Both Carrie and Paula have been speculated as potential judges for ABC's "Idol" reboot, set to air in 2018. While Carrie's fellow alums Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are headed to "The Voice," only Katy Perry has been confirmed for the new "Idol" lineup so far.
As for Simon, the famously candid Brit told Access Hollywood's Natalie Morales last week that his time on "Idol" is definitely over.
"We spoke about it, and they did ask me, but no," he said, explaining why a commitment to "America's Got Talent" isn't the only reason he turned down the opportunity to join the revival.
"I don't believe you can recreate what we had," Simon told Natalie, recalling memories of him, Paula and Randy in their early "Idol" days. "And if you can't recreate that, then you have to move on to something else."
Paula echoed similar thoughts on "Today" earlier this week, saying she "had an incredible time on that show" but believes fresh faces would be the best option for the new installment.
"I think they need to do a whole reboot," she told the morning show.
-- Erin Biglow