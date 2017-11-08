Carrie Underwood Performs 'Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling' In Emotional CMAs In Memoriam Tribute

Carrie Underwood delivered a touching and emotional In Memoriam tribute at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville.
Carrie, clad in an ethereal white dress, sang the popular hymnal "Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling." She performed on a platform in the middle of the audience and was surrounded by everyone holding candles. The church-like performance was the perfect tribute to all those lost in country music this year.
The In Memoriam tribute gave special honor to singers Don Williams, Glen Campbell and Troy Gentry, who passed away this year.
Toward the end of her performance, Carrie was completely overtaken by emotion as the faces of all 59 people who perished at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas flashed upon the screen behind her. Her voice cracked and the audience erupted in applause to honor the victims.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Host Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Carrie was spotted wiping away tears.
Country music stars were extremely moved by the performance and took to Twitter to share their love for Carrie.
