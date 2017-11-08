Carrie Underwood Performs 'Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling' In Emotional CMAs In Memoriam Tribute

Carrie Underwood delivered a touching and emotional In Memoriam tribute at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Carrie, clad in an ethereal white dress, sang the popular hymnal "Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling." She performed on a platform in the middle of the audience and was surrounded by everyone holding candles. The church-like performance was the perfect tribute to all those lost in country music this year.