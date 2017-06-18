'Cars 3' Races Past 'Wonder Woman' At The Box Office

Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million — a low for the $1 billion series.

In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.

WATCH: 'Cars 3' Stars Take The Ultimate Automotive Quiz

In third place, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47 Meters Down" netted $11.5 million.

The raunchy comedy "Rough Night" got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony's R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.

