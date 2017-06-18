'Cars 3' Races Past 'Wonder Woman' At The Box Office

Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million — a low for the $1 billion series.

In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.