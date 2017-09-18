Carson Daly Announces Sudden Death Of Mother Pattie Daly Caruso

Carson Daly's mother has died.

The "Today" show correspondent and "The Voice" host announced the death of Pattie Daly Caruso in a statement read by his "Today" colleague Matt Lauer on the NBC program Monday.

The statement said Caruso died Sunday. No cause of death was given, but the Desert Sun newspaper of Palm Springs, California, reports a family spokesman said Caruso died of a heart attack.

Carson Daly and his mother Pattie Daly Caruso arrive at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

Caruso was a well-known personality on local TV in California, where she hosted her talk show "Valley Views" for 25 years.

She appeared with her son at times on the red carpet and on "The Voice."

