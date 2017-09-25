The Cast of ‘Teen Wolf’ Share Emotional Goodbyes After The Show’s Finale

Fans of “Teen Wolf” said goodbye to the hit MTV series on Sunday in the season finale, and the show definitely went out with a bang. The cast posted their emotional goodbyes to the beloved show, which helped launch many of their careers.



Tyler Posey shared two posts on Instagram, the first photo, with co-star Dylan O'Brien and captioned it:

"I always thought the show would be called "Scott and Stiles." Maybe the spin off. Sad to see it end. Happy to see the legacy we leave behind. Scott, Stiles, Lydia, Malia, Liam, Mason, Theo and that bastard Derek will always be around the corner, just howl when you need us."