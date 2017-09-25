The Cast of ‘Teen Wolf’ Share Emotional Goodbyes After The Show’s Finale

Fans of “Teen Wolf”
said goodbye to the hit MTV series on Sunday in the season finale, and the show definitely went out with a bang. The cast posted their emotional goodbyes to the beloved show, which
helped launch many of their careers.
Tyler Posey shared two posts on Instagram, the first photo, with co-star Dylan O'Brien and captioned it:
"I always thought the show would be called "Scott and Stiles." Maybe the spin off. Sad to see it end. Happy to see the legacy we leave behind. Scott, Stiles, Lydia, Malia, Liam, Mason, Theo and that bastard Derek will always be around the corner, just howl when you need us."
The second post from Posey was from one of his last times playing Scott McCall, and it read, "Goodnight, Scott McCall."
Dylan took to Twitter to pay his respects to the show and tweeted out, "Love ya #TeenWolf we'll all miss you dearly. Sincerely, Stiles".
Tyler Hoechlin payed his respects captioning his Instagram, "In honor of the very last episode of #TeenWolf airing tonight, here's one of the oldest photos on my phone from our very first event as a cast. February 2011." He continues, "I love these people and all the ones that aren't in this photo that made this show, and more importantly my life, what it has been for the last 7 years. Love you all. Hope you enjoy(ed) the show."
Lastly, Colton Haynes shared his emotions with his 6.3 million followers on Instagram in a series of photos. The first one he posted said, "Teen Wolf will always be in our hearts! Even though it ends tonight… our bond as a cast/crew will go on forever. Fans… you've changed our lives & can't thank ya'll enough for the love and support over the years ❤❤❤"
In the second post he shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and it read, "My family forever."
We're so sad to see "Teen Wolf" go!
-- Kevin Zelman