CBS Pairs 'Young Sheldon' With 'Big Bang Theory'; Releases 2017-2018 Primetime Schedule

"The Big Bang Theory" and its spin-off, "Young Sheldon," are being paired together on CBS' 2017-2018 primetime schedule.

"Young Sheldon" will have a special one-time Monday preview premiere on Sept. 25 at 8:30 PM ET/PT, after the season premiere of "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 PM ET/PT. The following week, new comedy "9JKL" gets the 8:30 PM ET/PT slot after "Big Bang." But, "Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" will move to Thursdays, starting Nov. 2, pairing them up in their regular time slots

"Code Black," "Elementary, "Man with a Plan," "The Amazing Race" and "Undercover Boss" are part of CBS' 2017-2018 primetime schedule, but no details were immediately available on airdates or time slots.

