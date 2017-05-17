CBS Pairs 'Young Sheldon' With 'Big Bang Theory'; Releases 2017-2018 Primetime Schedule

"The Big Bang Theory" and its spin-off, "Young Sheldon," are being paired together on CBS' 2017-2018 primetime schedule.
"Young Sheldon" will have a special one-time Monday preview premiere on Sept. 25 at 8:30 PM ET/PT, after the season premiere of "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 PM ET/PT. The following week, new comedy "9JKL" gets the 8:30 PM ET/PT slot after "Big Bang." But, "Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" will move to Thursdays, starting Nov. 2, pairing them up in their regular time slots
"Code Black," "Elementary, "Man with a Plan," "The Amazing Race" and "Undercover Boss" are part of CBS' 2017-2018 primetime schedule, but no details were immediately available on airdates or time slots.
Here's the full schedule:
Monday:
8 PM ET/PT: "The Big Bang Theory"
8:30 PM ET/PT: "Young Sheldon" (only airs on Monday on Sept. 25)
8:30 PM ET/PT: "9KL" (new show; premieres Oct. 2)
9 PM ET/PT: "Kevin Can Wait"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "Me, Myself & I" (new show)
10 PM ET/PT: "Scorpion"
Monday, starting Oct. 30:
8 PM ET/PT: ""Kevin Can Wait"
8:30 PM ET/PT: "9KL"
9:00 PM ET/PT: "Me, Myself & I"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "Superior Donuts"
10 PM ET/PT: "Scorpion"
Tuesday:
8 PM ET/PT: "NCIS"
9 PM ET/PT: "Bull"
10 PM ET/PT: "NCIS: New Orleans"
Wednesday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Survivor"
9 PM ET/PT: "Seal Team" (new show)
10 PM ET/PT: "Criminal Minds"
Thursday:
8 PM ET/ 5PM PT: NFL Thursday Night Football (premieres Sept. 28)
Thursday, starting Nov. 2:
8PM ET/PT: "The Big Bang Theory"
8:30 PM ET/PT: "Young Sheldon"
9 PM ET/PT: "Mom"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "Life In Pieces"
10 PM ET/PT: "S.W.A.T. " (new show)
Friday:
8 PM ET/PT: "MacGyver"
9 PM ET/PT: "Hawaii Five-0"
10 PM ET/PT: "Blue Bloods"
Sunday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Wisdom of the Crowd" (new show)
9 PM ET/PT: "NCIS: Los Angeles"
10 PM ET/PT: "Madam Secretary"
