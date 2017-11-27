CBS Won't Order Further Episodes Of 'Wisdom of the Crowd' Starring Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.

All 13 episodes of "Wisdom of the Crowd" ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won't order more this season.

The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.

Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing.

A spokeswoman for the former "Entourage" star didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned lackluster ratings, and CBS didn't comment on why it wasn't ordering a full season or on the drama's future.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News