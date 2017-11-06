Celebrities React & Share Their Thoughts & Prayers After Texas Shooting

On Sunday, a shooter opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which killed at least 26 people and injured 19 others, according to NBC News.
Celebrities immediately took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers for the innocent victims of yet another tragic shooting.
Britney Spears tweeted out, "My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas. My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community"
Sarah Silverman also tweeted out her sentiments with a message for America, saying, "No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let's all come together"
Bernie Sanders was also thinking about the Texas community and wrote, "My thoughts are with the victims of Sutherland Springs and their loved ones. No community should have to face such a senseless tragedy."
Reese Witherspoon urged people to stop gun violence and added, "I am absolutely heartbroken over the shooting today in #SutherlandSprings Texas. #PrayForTexas, #EnoughIsEnough #StopGunViolence"
The Queen of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump also sent her prayers and wrote, "Again…. Such sadness for Texas… Prayers."
Lady Gaga is doing more than just praying for Texas. She tweeted, "Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I'll also pray for #GunControl"
Chelsea Handler questioned how a tragedy like this could happen in her tweet. She wrote, "Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans."
-- Kevin Zelman