Celebs Pay Tribute To Late 'Batman' Star Adam West

Director Kevin Smith shared a photo on Instagram, showing him with West, Burt Ward (who played Robin) and Ralph Garman. Next to the pic, he shared a touching tribute, noting West's impact on him.



"I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest - the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy," Smith wrote.

"A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model," Smith added.