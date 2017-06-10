Celebs Pay Tribute To Late 'Batman' Star Adam West

Celebrities are paying tribute to "Batman" star Adam West, who died on Friday night.
Mark Hamill shared a pic showing him with the iconic "Batman" star, paired with some touching words.
"#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans," Hamill tweeted.
"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane also tweeted a touching tribute to Adam West, who voiced Mayor Adam West on the Fox animated series.
"I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable," MacFarlane's statement read.
Ben Affleck tweeted, "Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done."
Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, "Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed."
"American Gods" author Neil Gaiman tweeted, "Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood."
Lea Thompson also commented on the impact the actor had on her childhood. "As a little girl #AdamWest was my hero. His #tongueincheek delivery, his commitment to the ridiculous, would inform my whole esthetic #RIP," she tweeted.
Director Kevin Smith shared a photo on Instagram, showing him with West, Burt Ward (who played Robin) and Ralph Garman. Next to the pic, he shared a touching tribute, noting West's impact on him.
"I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest - the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy," Smith wrote.
"A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model," Smith added.
Matthew Modine tweeted about how kind West was when they once met on a plane.
"I shared a flight #adamwest when I began my career. So kind. Sharing insights about the business of show. So generous & loving was he RIP," the "Stranger Things" star tweeted.
West's family confirmed news of the actor's death on Saturday morning in a statement on Facebook.
"Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years," the family's statement read.
-- Jolie Lash