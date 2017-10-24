Celine Dion Wishes Her Twin Boys A Happy 7th Birthday – See The Pic!

Celine Dion shared the cutest photo on Monday to wish her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, a happy 7th birthday!

The 49-year-old superstar posted a photo of her two kiddos sitting on her lap and showing off some toothy grins. They’ve also got some stylish threads on, with one of her sons rocking some sparkling socks and another a black sequined jacket.

"Already 7 years old, I cannot believe it…How time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I am so proud of my 3 boys! – Mom xx," she captioned the pic.