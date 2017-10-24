Celine Dion Wishes Her Twin Boys A Happy 7th Birthday – See The Pic!

Celine Dion shared the cutest photo on Monday to wish her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, a happy 7th birthday!

The 49-year-old superstar posted a photo  of her two kiddos sitting on her lap and showing off some toothy grins. They’ve also got some stylish threads on, with one of her sons rocking some sparkling socks and another a black sequined jacket. 

"Already 7 years old, I cannot believe it…How time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I am so proud of my 3 boys! – Mom xx," she captioned the pic.

Déjà 7 ans, je n’arrive pas à le croire… Comme le temps passe vite! Bonne fête, mes amours! Je suis tellement fière de mes 3 garçons! – Maman xx… // Can’t believe you are already 7 years old… Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx... ???? : @denisetruscello #denisetruscello

Celine is now raising her boys as a single mother. Her husband, René Angélil, passed away in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. Along with her twin boys, she and René also have a 16-year-old son, René Charles.

A year after René's death, Celine let her emotions out on Instagram with a touching message, "A year ago, January 14, 2016, René Angélil was leaving us. His memory remains forever engraved in our hearts." 

Il y a un an, le 14 janvier 2016, René Angélil nous quittait. Son souvenir reste à jamais gravé dans nos cœurs. Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts. -Team Céline ❤

We bet Rene would have been proud of his boys and their big birthday too! 

-- Kevin Zelman

