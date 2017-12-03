Chanel Iman Is Engaged To New York Giants Star Sterling Shepard

Here comes the bride!

Chanel Iman is engaged to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard! The 27-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news on social media with a photo of her new fiancé down on one knee during the surprise rooftop proposal.

"A night full of tears and happiness," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."