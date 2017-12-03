Chanel Iman Is Engaged To New York Giants Star Sterling Shepard

Here comes the bride!
Chanel Iman is engaged to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard! The 27-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news on social media with a photo of her new fiancé down on one knee during the surprise rooftop proposal.
"A night full of tears and happiness," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."
The NFL star also posted the same picture on his account with a sweet caption about his future bride. "The catch of my dreams…can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," he wrote.
The couple, who have been dating for a little over a year, met at Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016, according to PEOPLE.
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 29: Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard attends the Gala Benefiting Irie Foundation on June 29, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
"When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," Iman previously told the magazine. Shepard added, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."
And now it's time for a wedding! Congrats to the happy couple!