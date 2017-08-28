Chantel Jeffries Looked Almost Identical to Kim Kardashian at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Chantel Jeffries likely had plenty of people doing a double take at the 2017 MTV VMAs.



The 23-year-old model hit the award show on Sunday and looked almost identical to fellow star Kim Kardashian — right down to her center-parted hairstyle and racy gold dress.

Chantel channeled the reality star in a gold dress with an extremely low back that showed off a hint of her white underwear. The dress was held together by a simple gold chain that wrapped around her neck and back. Chantel finished off the flashy style with sleek strands, dramatic eye makeup and a set of silver heels. The overall look was incredibly hot.