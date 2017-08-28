Chantel Jeffries Looked Almost Identical To Kim Kardashian At The 2017 MTV VMAs

Chantel Jeffries likely had plenty of people doing a double take at the 2017 MTV VMAs. 

The 23-year-old model hit the award show on Sunday and looked almost identical to fellow star Kim Kardashian — right down to her center-parted hairstyle and racy gold dress. 

Chantel channeled the reality star in a gold dress with an extremely low back that showed off a hint of her white underwear. The dress was held together by a simple gold chain that wrapped around her neck and back. Chantel finished off the flashy style with sleek strands, dramatic eye makeup and a set of silver heels.  The overall look was incredibly hot. 

They say the best type of flattery comes in the form of imitation! 

-- Jenny Depper

