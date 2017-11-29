Chef Ludo Lefebvre Shares Recipes On 'Access Hollywood Live'

Chef Ludo Lefebvre cooked up some savory favorites on "Access Hollywood Live" and also stirred up some stellar cocktails. Take some of these classy recipes to your next holiday party.

Martini

2 Parts vodka

1/2 Part Original French Dry Vermouth

Dash Orange Bitters



Add vodka & vermouth to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Stir deliberately and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Espresso Martini

1 1/2 Parts Vodka

1 Part Single Origin Espresso

3/4 Parts Premium Coffee Liqueur

1 Pinch Salt





Method:

Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.

Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder or three coffee beans.

Dark Chocolate Cake with Olive Oil

Yields one 9-inch round cake baking tin

Ingredients:

400g dark chocolate (min 70% cocoa solids)

400g unsalted butter

8 medium eggs

300g caster sugar

120g plain flour

3 tsp baking powder

Extra virgin olive oil as needed

Fleur de sel (sea salt) as needed

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celcius / 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake baking tin.

Melt the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a saucepan of hot simmering water. Add butter and stir well to mix the two ingredients completely.

Whisk the eggs and the sugar in the bowl of a kitchen mixer until the mixture turns pale and doubles in volume. Add the flour a tablespoonful at a time, and then add the baking powder.

Mix in the chocolate mixture and pour into the prepared sandwich tin. Bake for 30-40 minutes. The cake is cooked when a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Leave the cake to cool for 15 minutes before turning it out.

To serve, cut the cake into slices, set them on plain white plates and pour some extra virgin olive oil around. Sprinkle with some fleur de sel on the cake and serve.

Smoked Salmon Croque Monsieur

For 4 people

Ingredients:

8 slices of firm white bread

6 ounces (180g) Gruyere cheese, very thinly sliced on a mandolin

8 ounces (250g) sliced lightly smoked salmon





Method:

Arrange 4 bread slices on a work surface. Layer the cheese, smoked salmon, and caviar on top. Close the sandwiches with the remaining 4 bread slices.

Heat a sandwich press. Cook the sandwiches until the bread is lightly browned and crisp on the outside and the cheese is melted within, about 3 minutes. Cut eat sandwich in half on the diagonal and arrange, slightly overlapping, on plates.