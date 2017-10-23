Chef Rocco DiSpirito Shares Recipes From New Cookbook 'Healthy + Delicious'

Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito’s new book, "Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious: More Than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life" is available now. In it, Rocco avoids a more traditional diet theory, in favor of easy recipes that will kick-start a healthier overall lifestyle. Here, Rocco shares some of these easy and delicious plant-based recipes.
Protein Pizza Crust
I’ve baked nutrition right into this pizza crust—baby spinach, a supergreen, is incorporated into the dough! I left it open for you to top the crust with anything you desire, but I suggest sticking to veggies, nondairy cheese, and turkey sausage.
Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups baby spinach
1 scoop protein baking mix
Pinch of salt
1⁄4 cup liquid egg whites
1 egg
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or use a nonstick pan.
- In a food processor, combine the spinach, protein baking mix, and salt and pulse until it is almost the texture of sand, 8 to 10 times. With the processor running, pour in the liquid egg whites and whole egg.
- Transfer the dough to the baking sheet and bake until the center of the pizza crust is set, 12 to 15 minutes.
Tip: Put any ingredients you would like on your crust and broil for a few minutes to warm through—and melt any cheese. (Per serving /62 calories / 1g fat / 9g protein / 3g carbohydrates / 3g fiber)
Pesto White Bean Soup
Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups diced onions
2 cups sliced leeks (cut into half-moons)
1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 cups vegetable stock
1 cup basil, torn into bite-size pieces
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and leeks and sweat until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.
- Add the cannellini beans and vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Cook until the beans begin to break apart and the soup starts to thicken, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, stir in the basil, and serve.
(Per serving: 148 calories / 4g fat / 4g protein / 23g carbohydrates / 4g fiber)
Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix
Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1⁄4 cup raw whole almonds
1⁄4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1⁄4 cup freeze-dried cranberries
1⁄4 cup rolled oats
1⁄4 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Method
- In a small bowl, combine the almonds, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, oats, olive oil, and pumpkin pie spice and toss to mix well.
(Per serving: 110 calories / 8g fat / 5g protein /7g carbohydrates / 3g fiber)
No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookie dough served up in a dish is all the rage where I live. Well, this recipe is just as good. You mold the batter into cookies, but it’s okay if you take a few swipes with your spoon, too.
Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1⁄4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1⁄4 cup almond meal/flour
2 tablespoons unsweetened almond butter
1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons stevia-sweetened chocolate chips
1 tablespoon raw coconut nectar
Method
- In a medium bowl, combine the shredded coconut, almond meal, almond butter, vanilla, chocolate chips, and coconut nectar and mix well with your hands. Form into 8 balls, then press into round disks with the palm of your hand.
(Per serving: 153 calories / 11g fat / 4g protein/ 12g carbohydrates / 4g fiber)