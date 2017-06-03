Cher & Others Attend Music Legend Gregg Allman's Funeral

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Allman was raised in Florida by a single mother. Allman idolized his older brother, Duane, eventually joining a series of bands with him. Together they formed the heart of The Allman Brothers Band before Duane died in a motorcycle crash in 1971, just as they were reaching stardom.



In his 2012 memoir, "My Cross to Bear," Allman said he finally felt "brand new" in the 1990s after years of overindulging in women, drugs and alcohol. But hepatitis C had ruined his liver, and after getting a transplant, it was music that helped him recover. Allman felt that being on the road playing music for his fans was "essential medicine for his soul," according to a statement from the Big House, the Macon museum dedicated to the band.

Lehman said he spoke with Allman the night before he died.

"He said the last few days he was just, you know, tired," Lehman said.

The night before he passed away, Allman was able to listen to some of the tracks being produced for his final record, "Southern Blood," Lehman said. The album is scheduled to be released in the fall.

"He was looking forward to sharing it with the world and that dream is going to be realized," Lehman said. "I told him that his legacy is going to be protected, and the gift that he gave to the music world will continue to live on forever."