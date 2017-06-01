Chloë Grace Moretz Apologizes For Ad Accused Of Body Shaming

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz and the creators of her upcoming animated film apologized Wednesday after promotional materials were criticized of body shaming women.

Moretz, 20, wrote on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film "Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs" about the marketing choices, including a billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week. The ad depicted a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels. The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful.

A trailer posted by South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios showed two dwarfs hiding in Snow White's bedroom watching her undress after a night out. After kicking off her red heels, the Snow White character is shown as a heavier woman lounging in her underwear.