Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Go On A Camping Trip

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham hit the great outdoors for a camping trip!
The couple spent the Friday after Thanksgiving roughing it together at a campsite near Santa Barbara, California. The duo, who have been on-again, off-again for months, definitely seem to be on-again after Chloë shared a slew of adorable pictures and videos from their trip.
In the fun video, Chloë, 20, gives a tour of their campsite and also captured some adorable moments, including Brooklyn, 18, failing at a game of cornhole and hiking around. She also revealed that they participated in the most important part of camping — making s'mores together. Chloë also shared a photo of Brooklyn, who was rocking a red beanie and a serious stare, and titled it "little camper boy."
From the looks of it, the couple road-tripped from Los Angeles to the sunny beachside town. Chloë shared more video on her Instagram story the next day and included a sweet video of her main squeeze wearing a Hawaiian shirt and driving their car.
Earlier this month, Brooklyn visited Chloë on the set of her movie, "The Widow" in New York City.
It looks like the happy couple is back together for good! Besides, what's more romantic than a little snuggle time under the stars?