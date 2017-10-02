Chloë Grace Moretz Shares Adorable Throwback Pic With Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham go way back!
Chloë shared a sweet throwback photo with her on-again boyfriend on her Instagram, captioned, "5 years ago."
Responding to the post, Brooklyn commented: "Love you x."
The black-and-white pic shows a then 15-year-old Chloë cozying up to 13-year-old Brooklyn, proving that the two were friends for a few years before they started dating!
The post follows Brooklyn’s adorable Instagram post earlier this month, where he confirmed the couple was definitely back on.
Chloë, now 20, first confirmed her relationship with the young model and photographer, 18, back in May 2016. After a romantic summer together, the two called it quits later that year. But things are definitely back on and better than ever.
These two make the perfect pair!