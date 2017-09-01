Chloe Sevigny Suffers A Big Wardrobe Malfunction At Venice Film Festival

Whoops! It was apparently a little too breezy in Venice for "Big Love" star Chloe Sevigny. The 42-year-old actress inadvertently flashed photographers as she made her way down the red carpet at the 74th annual Venice Film Festival in a white and green wrap dress.
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Chloe Sevigny walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Lean On Pete' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 1, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The gorgeous gal looked absolutely lovely in the dress, which featured a ruffled neckline, long sleeves and a wrap front. But as she walked, the daring slit showed off a touch too much and revealed her undies. Ever the pro, she recovered and continued to pose for fans and photographers alike alongside her "Lean on Pete" co-stars Charlie Plummer and Tristan Goligher. Despite the fashion mishap, the look was definitely A+. She polished it off with a set of black and gold heels, pretty baubles and bold red lipstick.
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Chloe Sevigny walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Lean On Pete' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 1, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Wardrobe malfunctions are par for the course at the Venice Film Festival. In 2016, models Italian models Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello definitely turned some heads when they hit the red carpet for the television miniseries "The Young Pope" in very revealing dresses.
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Dayane Mello, Matteo Manzini and Giulia Salemi attend the premiere of 'The Young Pope' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 3, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
It looks like the model duo may have outdone Sevigny in the wardrobe whoops department.