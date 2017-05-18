Chris Cornell Dies At 52: Elton John, Gavin Rossdale & More Music Stars React

The music world is mourning the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away Wednesday night at age 52.

Cornell's death came just hours after he performed with the band at a sold-out show in Detroit. In a statement, the rocker's rep Brian Bumbery called the tragedy "sudden and unexpected." According to the Associated Press, authorities are investigating the possibility of suicide.

Celebrities and musicians reacted to the news on social media, posting tributes to the grunge pioneer and the legacy he leaves behind.