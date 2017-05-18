Chris Cornell Dies At 52: Elton John, Gavin Rossdale & More Music Stars React

The music world is mourning the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away Wednesday night at age 52.
Cornell's death came just hours after he performed with the band at a sold-out show in Detroit. In a statement, the rocker's rep Brian Bumbery called the tragedy "sudden and unexpected." According to the Associated Press, authorities are investigating the possibility of suicide.
Celebrities and musicians reacted to the news on social media, posting tributes to the grunge pioneer and the legacy he leaves behind.
"Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man," Elton John tweeted, captioning a photo of the rocker.
Bush singer Gavin Rossdale shared his sorrow on Twitter, calling Cornell's passing "a total shock."
"I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING," he wrote.
Adding, "GREAT MAN. GREAT BAND. GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX."
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry shared a photo of himself with Cornell on Twitter, mourning the "sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family."
Carson Daly honored Cornell as "a quintessential voice of a generation," while Jennifer Nettles tweeted that the Seattle native had "one of the most amazing voices in history."
Jane's Addiction co-founder and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro also expressed his sadness, including thoughtful words for Cornell's loved ones.
"SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP," he tweeted.
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page shared a photo of Cornell performing on stage.
"RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed," he tweeted.
Other stars including Adam Lambert and Elijah Wood also posted their condolences, while Chris Rock honored the '90s icon with lyrics from Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live."
"The words u say never seem 2 live up 2 the ones inside you head. The lives we make never seem to get us anywhere," the comedian tweeted.
Cornell himself shared his final social media post on Wednesday, tweeting excitement for Soundgarden's Detroit show.
"Finally back to Rock City," he wrote, captioning a photo of the venue marquee.
Cornell also released multiple solo albums in addition to his work with Soundgarden and former supergroup Audioslave. He is survived by his wife, Vicky, their two children, and a daughter from his first marriage.
-- Erin Biglow