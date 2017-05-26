Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale & Others Mourn Chris Cornell At Hollywood Forever Memorial Service

Before the service, Soundgarden music played from a portable speaker outside the cemetery's gates as a group of about a dozen fans gathered outside. By the end of the service, their numbers had grown to about 50 people.

Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to pay their respects to Cornell. The pair wore matching T-shirts that read, "Say Hello 2 Heaven," the title of a Temple of the Dog song written by Cornell.

"I feel like this is just as big as the death of Elvis or John Lennon. That's why I had to bring my son," Andrade said. "There will never be another. He's a modern day Freddie Mercury. I needed some closure on this."

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place for numerous stars, including Jayne Mansfield, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino and Cecil B. DeMille.

Cornell, 52, was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden. Coroner's officials said preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending. The singer's family has disputed the findings and claim Cornell may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The Seattle native was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s. Besides Soundgarden, he scored hits as a solo artist and with bands Temple of the Dog and Audioslave.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Vicky Cornell penned an open letter to her husband that was posted online by Billboard on Wednesday in which she promised to fight for him and take care of their children.