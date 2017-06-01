Chris Cornell's Widow Still Awaiting Details About His Death

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Vicky Cornell says in a statement Thursday that she is still awaiting the toxicology reports she hopes will clarify the circumstances around her late husband's apparent suicide.

"We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death," she said. "We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions."