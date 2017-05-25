Chris Cornell's Widow Writes Letter To Late Rocker: 'I Know That Was Not You'

Chris Cornell's widow has penned a letter addressed to the late Soundgarden frontman days after he took his own life.

Vicky Cornell writes in the note published online by Billboard on Wednesday that she's sorry she didn't "see what happened to you that night." Cornell was pronounced dead on May 18 after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

"I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace," she wrote.