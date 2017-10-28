Chris Hemsworth Jokes He'd Rather Be Chris Pratt In A Hilarious Post

Chris Hemsworth has a great sense of humor!

The "Thor: Ragnarok" star revealed that he'd rather be another famous Chris in an Instagram post from Friday.

He shared a photo of himself sitting in front of a poster that reads, "Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt."

It’s true

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth Might Be the Cutest Dad Ever!

"It's true," Chris captioned his photo.

This isn't the first time the "Thor" star has spoken favorably about the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth Was Reluctant To Go Shirtless For 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Hemsworth spoke to Elle back in September about the first time he met Pratt.

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt – and went on set with him and the Guardians – I was weirdly shaken," he said. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

Check out what Chris had to say to Access Hollywood recently about stripping down for this role as Thor.

-- Stephanie Swaim

