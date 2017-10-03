Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Film Schedule Put A Strain On His Marriage to Elsa Pataky

December marks Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's seventh wedding anniversary, but it wasn't easy to get this far!

The "Thor" actor revealed in GQ Australia's November issue that he and Elsa have struggled with balancing both of their acting careers and their home life with their children.

"My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," he told GQ Australia. "In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."