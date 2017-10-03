Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Film Schedule Put A Strain On His Marriage to Elsa Pataky

December marks Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's seventh wedding anniversary, but it wasn't easy to get this far!
The "Thor" actor revealed in GQ Australia's November issue that he and Elsa have struggled with balancing both of their acting careers and their home life with their children.
"My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," he told GQ Australia. "In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."
Hemsworth has certainly kept a demanding schedule with huge blockbuster franchises like, “Thor,” “Avengers,” “The Huntsman” and “Star Trek” booked back to back over the past 4 years. And he revealed that his career has caused him to put a lot of family time on the back burner.
“[Elsa would] like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off."
Hemsworth says that despite being parents to India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3, he and Elsa try and make time for each other with regular date nights.
“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he says. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”
The 34-year-old actor also added that his wife is absolutely the best. "There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her," Chris tells the magazine, which is on newsstands now.
Chris and Elsa will always be couple goals!
-- Kevin Zelman