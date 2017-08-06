Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Announce They Are Separating After 8 Years Of Marriage

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.

Pratt, who stars in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS' comedy "Mom," were married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old son.

Their statement said they wanted to keep their breakup as private as possible for his sake.

The actors also wrote that they love each other and have deep respect for one another.

