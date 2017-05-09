Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Visit Children's Hospital While Shooting 'Jurassic World 2'

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are showing some dinosaur-sized love to a few special fans. 

The "Jurassic World" co-stars took a break from filming the upcoming sequel to their blockbuster hit to visit patients at London's Great Ormond Street children's hospital this week, and paid tribute to one new friend with a pair of touching Instagram posts.

"I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child," Chris wrote on Tuesday, captioning a photo in which he and Bryce pose next to a smiling young patient, whom Chris referred to as "our new buddy Elle," in her hospital bed.

Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. ????????????♥️ No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.

"Today my longing and hungry soul is filled," he added, referencing a Bible quote he included in his message.

Bryce also gave little Elle a social media shout-out, sharing the same photo with a heartfelt caption of her own.

"So great meeting this sweet soul and many other strong, little warriors today at @greatormondst," she wrote.

The actors made sure to honor the staff at GOSH as well, stopping for a snap with the whole group which Chris shared on Instagram alongside a thank-you note.

Huge shout out to the loving staff at the Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital. Thank you for all that you do!!! #angels

Their visit is just the latest charitable stop for Chris, who's also spent time at children's hospitals in Seattle, Boston, Los Angeles and Baton Rouge, La., in recent years.

Back in 2015, he and fellow big screen Marvel hero Chris Evans reportedly raised more than $27,000 for hospitals of their choice following a Super Bowl bet.

The efforts have personal resonance for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, whose son, Jack, with wife Anna Faris was born nine weeks premature in 2012. 

-- Erin Biglow

