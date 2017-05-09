Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Visit Children's Hospital While Shooting 'Jurassic World 2'

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are showing some dinosaur-sized love to a few special fans.

The "Jurassic World" co-stars took a break from filming the upcoming sequel to their blockbuster hit to visit patients at London's Great Ormond Street children's hospital this week, and paid tribute to one new friend with a pair of touching Instagram posts.

"I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child," Chris wrote on Tuesday, captioning a photo in which he and Bryce pose next to a smiling young patient, whom Chris referred to as "our new buddy Elle," in her hospital bed.