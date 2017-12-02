Chris Pratt Files For Divorce From Anna Faris After 8 Years Of Marriage

Chris Pratt filed for divorce from wife, Anna Faris, after eight years of marriage.

The "Jurassic World" star, 38, filed his divorce paperwork on Friday citing "irreconcilable differences," according to People. Chris reportedly asked for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. Anna, 41, filed her own divorce paperwork hours after her husband on Friday and also asked for joint custody of their son. The separation date on the paperwork is reportedly listed as July 13, which is one month prior to the couple publicly announcing their split.

The duo announced they were separating on August 6 in a joint statement.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," the couple said. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

