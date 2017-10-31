Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Have Twins On The Way!

Chris introduced his band to the audience, which includes his wife, and as he riffed on his hit "Tennessee Whiskey,” he shared news about each band member. When he got to Morgane, he revealed she had two babies on board!

"She's the mother of my two kids, and she's about to be the mother of two more," he sang to the crowd at the Starplex Pavilion.

Less than two weeks ago, the couple hid Morgane's baby bump at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville where Chris was honored.