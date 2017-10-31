Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Have Twins On The Way!

Country music sensation, Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are expecting twins! The musical duo shared the happy news on Instagram late Monday night.
"14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” Morgane wrote alongside a photo of her and Chris.
According to the Dallas Observer, Chris actually broke the big baby news late last week during his October 28 concert in Dallas.
Chris introduced his band to the audience, which includes his wife, and as he riffed on his hit "Tennessee Whiskey,” he shared news about each band member. When he got to Morgane, he revealed she had two babies on board!
"She's the mother of my two kids, and she's about to be the mother of two more," he sang to the crowd at the Starplex Pavilion.
Less than two weeks ago, the couple hid Morgane's baby bump at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville where Chris was honored.
Morgane and Chris Stapleton attend the 2017 CMT Artist Of The Year awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 18, 2017 in Nashville (Getty Images)
-- Kevin Zelman