Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pack on the PDA in Anniversary Picture

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are just as loved up now as they were the day they met.
The "All of Me" singer posted a sweet photo with his wife on Instagram on Thursday in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary. In the sweet pic, Chrissy is kissing John’s nose and they are leaning in toward each other. Chrissy is clad in a sexy, little black dress and heels, while John is rocking a classic black suit.
John captioned the snap, "Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply."
Chrissy also posted a fab snap in honor of their big day. "Do you know what to-day is? #itsouranniversary," she wrote.
Chrissy and John married at George Clooney’s Lake Como estate on September 14, 2013. The couple has since welcomed a baby girl, Luna, and are clearly loving life together and as parents.