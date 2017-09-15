Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pack on the PDA in Anniversary Picture

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are just as loved up now as they were the day they met.

The "All of Me" singer posted a sweet photo with his wife on Instagram on Thursday in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary. In the sweet pic, Chrissy is kissing John’s nose and they are leaning in toward each other. Chrissy is clad in a sexy, little black dress and heels, while John is rocking a classic black suit.