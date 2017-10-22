Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Photo-Op With Alicia Silverstone In Her 'Clueless' Outfit

As if! Chrissy Teigen was anything but "Clueless" when running into '90s icon Alicia Silverstone over the weekend.

The model, host and cookbook author took full advantage of a backstage photo-op with Alicia while shooting "Lip Sync Battle" on Saturday, and admitted she full-on fangirled over the encounter.

"How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyonce," Chrissy tweeted.