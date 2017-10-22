Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Photo-Op With Alicia Silverstone In Her 'Clueless' Outfit

As if! Chrissy Teigen was anything but "Clueless" when running into '90s icon Alicia Silverstone over the weekend.
The model, host and cookbook author took full advantage of a backstage photo-op with Alicia while shooting "Lip Sync Battle" on Saturday, and admitted she full-on fangirled over the encounter.
"How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyonce," Chrissy tweeted.
Alicia was snapped wearing her "Clueless" heroine's signature yellow plaid ensemble, knee-high socks and all. While she has yet to post any pics from the taping, it looks like fans can anticipate a possible "Lip Sync Battle" appearance from Cher Horowitz herself.
Chrissy's daughter Luna was also spotted on set, joining her famous mom alongside Alicia before curling up in dad John Legend's lap to catch the show.
John shared an adorable father-daughter photo of the pair on Instagram, with Luna sporting a pair of noise-canceling headphones.
"Backstage at @spikelsb watching mommy," he captioned the pic.
Who else is totally buggin' to see Alicia on "Lip Sync Battle"? The fourth season premieres in January on the upcoming Paramount Network.
-- Erin Biglow