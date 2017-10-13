Chrissy Teigen, Gina Rodriguez & More Celebs Vow To Boycott Twitter After Rose McGowan's Account Was Locked

After Twitter temporarily suspended Rose McGowan's Twitter account this week, celebs rallied around her to get #WomenBoycottTwitter trending.
Twitter suspended the 44-year-old star's account for violating its terms and policies amidst her tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. Twitter restored Rose's Twitter account on Thursday, and Rose continued to share her story. She tweeted out "At midnight we RISE."
Chrissy Teigen also shared her strong beliefs on the matter saying, "Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better." She followed up with another tweet that read, "Tomorrow. No secret timeline checking, no tweets, no clicking the bluebird square. They need to see we matter."
Gina Rodriguez chimed in on Twitter, as well.
"I stand with my sisters. I won't be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to Instagram I'll do BTS,” Rodriguez wrote.
Kathy Griffin also provided clarification on what this Twitter boycott can do.
"Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I'm in."
-- Kevin Zelman