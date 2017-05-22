Chrissy Teigen Saw 'Magic Mike Live' Instead Of Going To The BBMAs With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen had a pretty good reason to miss out on husband John Legend's Billboard Music Awards performance, even though she was just a few blocks away!

The model, TV personality and cookbook author skipped John's live collaboration with Florida Georgia Line during Sunday's ceremony at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas to hit up "Magic Mike Live" at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with her squad.

She documented snippets of the outing on Snapchat, teasing followers with some pre-show excitement.