Chrissy Teigen's Dog Puddy Is Back At Home After A Scary Vet Visit

She shared an update about her dog Puddy, who was at the emergency vet's office this week suffering from heart failure.
"Puddy is doing okay!! The doggy gods have blessed us with hopefully many more bulldog days," the 31-year-old supermodel shared on Snapchat.
Chrissy updates everyone on Puddy's health (Snapchat )
Chrissy's famous friend Kim Kardashian and her daughter North rallied around Chrissy during the tough time.
Chrissy snapped Puddy adorably laying on a blanket next to a bouquet of pink roses with a note from the reality royal.
"I'm so sorry about Puddy. We love you, Kim and North," the thoughtful note said.
Kim & North's sweet note to Chrissy and Puddy (Snapchat )
We're so glad to hear that Puddy is doing better!
-- Kevin Zelman