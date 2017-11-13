Chrissy Teigen's Dog Puddy Suffers A Medical Emergency

Chrissy Teigen's bulldog, Puddy, suffered a health scare late Sunday night.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to Twitter to ask her fans for good thoughts as she had to spend time in the emergency vet office with Puddy the bulldog.

"At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts L my first born baby," she wrote.

After one fan tweeted Chrissy asking for an update on Puddy, "please tell me your baby is okay? Any update? Im praying for a speedy recovery."

Chrissy responded to the tweet, giving an update to her 8.45 million followers.

"Heart failure but he is stable at the moment. Not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you," she wrote.

Puddy recently got a new friend, a bulldog puppy named Pepper, who baby Luna seems to be a big fan of.

Here's hoping Puddy makes a speedy recovery.

-- Kevin Zelman

