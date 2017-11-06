Christian Grey and Anastasia Get Married In 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

Guess who finally made it down the aisle!

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele say ‘I do’ in the new trailer for "Fifty Shades Freed,” the final installment in the “Fifty Shades” franchise.

Anna looks stunning in a demure, white lace gown with long sleeves and her hair worn up with a veil. The duo exchange vows and then take off on what looks like the most incredible honeymoon of all time, traversing Europe from the Amalfi Coast to the Palace of Versailles. Naturally, as soon as they arrive back in Seattle — things get intense. A man from Anna’s past, who seems dangerous emerges, and a new architect who has the hots for Christian gets in the middle of their new wedded bliss.

Watch the whole trailer below!