Ciara & Russell Wilson Honor Future Jr.'s 3rd Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

You only turn 3 once! Ciara's little boy is getting a lot of love for his special day.
The singer wished her son, Future Jr., a happy birthday on Friday with a sweet family photo and accompanying message.
"Singing #HappyBirthday To The Most Awesome Boy On Earth," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of her walking next to husband Russell Wilson as he carries Future on his shoulders.
The weather looks cloudy in the pic, but Ciara gushed how "the coolest 3 year old ever" brightened their stroll.
"Everyday is a sunny day with you in it! You bring us so much joy," she added.
Russell also honored his stepson's big day with an Instagram snap of the pair giving the camera matching grins.
"The smile you make when you turn 3! I Love You!" the NFL star captioned his shot, also appearing to reveal Future Jr.'s nickname for him.
"Happy Birthday! Love, Papa Russ," he added.
Future Jr.'s father, rapper Future, also honored the toddler's milestone with a shout-out on Twitter.
"My King made 3 today," he posted.
Ciara and Russell may be celebrating Future Jr. publicly, but they've been keeping their brand-new bundle of joy out of the spotlight for now.
The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess last month. While the newborn's arrival was announced with a pair of touching Instagram videos, her famous parents have yet to share a photo.
