Cindy Crawford Always Knew Daughter Kaia Gerber Would Be A Model

Cindy Crawford says she's more concerned about her 16-year-old daughter sitting behind the wheel of a car than walking a runway.

The supermodel's daughter, Kaia Gerber, made her New York Fashion Week debut last month. Her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber, also is a model.

"My daughter just got her driver's license. I'm a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modeling," Crawford told The Associated Press during an interview at a charity event near Detroit. "The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?"



