Country's biggest stars will pay tribute to Southern rocker Gregg Allman at the CMT Music Awards with performances from Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and more.

CMT President Brian Philips said in a statement Wednesday that after Allman's death Saturday, artists started reaching out to see how they could honor Allman during the show, which will air June 7.

Philips said the Allman Brothers Band created the "bedrock foundation of modern Southern music."