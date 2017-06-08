CMT Music Awards 2017: Keith Urban Wins Big, Carrie Underwood Makes History

After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."

The country star also won male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I love making music, I love making videos ... who knows how long you get to do it," said Urban, who also thanked his fans and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, who sat in the audience.