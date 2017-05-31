CNN Cuts Ties With Kathy Griffin Over Controversial Trump Video

CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.

Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared on Tuesday. CNN initially called it "disgusting and offensive."

Kathy Griffin attends the CNN Heroes ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History on November 17, 2015 in New York City

(Getty Images)

PHOTOS: Donald Trump: From The Boardroom To The Oval Office 

In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.

Griffin has apologized for the video.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk38

Related news

Latest News