Cody Johns Releases New Single 'Trust Me' (Exclusive)

Cody Johns is here with a brand new single!
The actor and content creator's new track, "Trust Me" features sultry vocals and a slick beat.
"Trust Me is such a different sound than my previous two singles and I can’t wait to hear what everyone listening thinks. When I started thinking about what song to release next, I really wanted to slow down the tempo a bit from my previous single and give my fans a taste of something a little different," Cody said in a statement to Access Hollywood.
Cody Johns Single Art ()
"Trust Me is such an exciting song for me to release and I can’t believe it’s already out - be sure to listen now," he concluded.
Listen to "Trust Me" below: